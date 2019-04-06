Snake killed in blaze at Kilkenny's National Reptile Zoo

A snake has been killed and the country's entire supply of anti-venom has been rendered unusable following a fire at the National Reptile Zoo in Gowran, Kilkenny today.

Emergency services attended the scene of the fire, which broke out around 9.30am this morning. It is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

The snake which perished in the blaze is understood to have been a cobra, while a number of other animals suffered smoke inhalation.

The popular visitor destination was closed for the day, however, it will open again from tomorrow (Sunday). The zoo hosts over 50 exhibits, playing a conservation and education role both locally and nationally.

The National Reptile Zoo has a busy Easter programme planned, with egg hunts throughout Easter week and lots of prizes to be won. As the only Reptile Zoo in Ireland, they will hold educational talks focusing on different birthing methods, particularly egg laying, covering all types of egg laying animals. They will also have some exciting new hatchlings to show off.