Major award for Kilkenny graphic artist

Ireland’s first Graphic Short Story Prize, run by the Comics Lab in partnership with The Irish Times, rewarding excellence in sequential storytelling has been won by a Kilkenny man.

The winning story is Stephen Morton’s Sunshine. Morton is a comic author and artist from the city. He coauthored a graphic novel, Sea of Cortez, with the musician John Murry and runs the Irish music label Moot Tapes with Peter Lawlor. He is now working on the graphic novel Jobseeker.

The shortlist and winners were selected from nearly 100 submissions by the award-winning authors Lisa McInerney (The Glorious Heresies, The Blood Miracles) and Kevin Barry (City of Bohane, Dark Lies the Island) and the cartoonist Dan Berry (The Three Rooms in Valerie’s Head, Sent/Not Sent, Make It Then Tell Everybody podcast).