Run, jog, walk or amble for family carers in this year’s Kilkenny Mini Marathon

The 15th annual Kilkenny Mini Marathon will be hosted by Family Carers Ireland on Bank holiday Monday t May 6 at 11 a.m.

This year’s event was launched on the 4th April in the Hoban Hotel, by Clement Gleeson, Manager of the Hoban Hotel & our local Mayor, Peter Cleere.



With a 10km & 5k run (or walk) starting at The Hoban Hotel on the Waterford Road, and KCLR broadcasting live from the venue, a great atmosphere is guaranteed for the participants and their supporters on the day.



The Mini Marathon is an important fundraising event for Family Carers Ireland in Kilkenny. In 2018 they helped and supported almost 6,000 calls and visits to our center from family carers. Family Carers Ireland offers help to carers and their families through support groups, in-home respite and information days. They also provide free one-to-one counselling for carers and their families.



“Family carers play a very important role that often goes unnoticed in the wider community,” said Mary Walsh, Carer Supports Manager with Family Carers Ireland. “Most of us will know of someone who looks after a family member and provides them with support in many different capacities – practical, emotional and helping them maintain their respect and dignity. We at Family Carers Ireland aim to ensure that these carers are given access to all the services, supports and information necessary to help them care for their loved one – and themselves – to the best of their ability.”



The Hoban Hotel have kindly sponsored some weekend away vouchers for the 1st and 2nd male and female to complete the 10k which can be redeemed at various Hoban Hotels around the country.



In order to reach their goals for 2019, Family Carers Ireland need as many people as possible to participate in their Mini Marathon on May the 6th. Last year, 320 people generously donated their time to take part in the Mini Marathon and we hope to beat that figure this year. It would be great if you could help us achieve this.



You can register for the Mini Marathon on the Family Carers Ireland website www. familycarers.ie or www.runireland.com or by calling into our centre at the Springhill Clinic on the Waterford road or by phoning 056 77 21424. Registration costs €15 with the closing date on Thursday May 2 at 5.00pm. You can also register on the day of the Mini Marathon at 9.30am and the fee is €20. We look forward to seeing you all on the day.