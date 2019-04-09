Stockton's Wing concert in Kilkenny will be a 'Beautiful affair'

Stockton's Wing are gearing up for their upcoming A Retrospective tour by sharing the video for ‘We had it all’, their new single. It is their first new music in over twenty years with all proceeds going to Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland and is available via online retail outlets including https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/ stocktonswing

The group will play the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny on Friday, May 31. The retrospective tells the story of Stocktons Wing through music, songs and stories and their vast music catalogue spanning 4 decades - from the early recordings of ‘Take a chance’ to the innovative, critically acclaimed ‘Light in the Western Sky’, the excitement of a big band sound on ‘Full flight’ and ‘Stockton’s Wing Live’ and the engaging & stunning return to basics on ‘The Crooked Rose’.

Stocktons Wing is made up of a collective of musicians who have stepped in and out over the years, all adding their own sounds to the band. This tour will feature special guests and regulars including Tara Breen, Karol Lynch, Paul Roche, Mike Hanrahan and Paul McSherry. During their 40-year career, Stocktons Wing recorded and performed with Ronnie Drew, The Dubliners, Sammy Davis Junior, Maura O Connell, Val Doonican, Sharon Shannon, Moxie, Sean McGuire, Finbar Furey and The Clancy Brothers, played at both Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ shows in Ireland and appeared in Oscar nominated movie The Field featuring John Hurt and Richard Harris.