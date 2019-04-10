Kilkenny Lions Club supports Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare

Kilkenny Lions Club had a very successful golf classic last Saturday in Kilkenny Golf Club.

All the proceeds of the day went to Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Philip Tierney President Kilkenny Lions Club said at the presentation that they were delighted to assist the Homecare team who do such valuable work in our community.

Pictured above is Philip presenting the cheque to Ian Wilson of the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team with both Captains of the Kilkenny golf club also in the photo, Mark Grant and Eithne Murphy