Blood donation clinic will be in Kilkenny on Sunday and next week

A blood donation drive will take place in Kilkenny this Sunday and next week, and local people are being urged to do their bit.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service need 3,000 units per week. There were over 13,000 units used in the South-east alone last year.

The blood donation clinic will be in place at Newpark Hotel, on Sunday, April 14 from noon to 3.30pm, and then from Monday to Thursday from 4.30pm to 8pm.

For more information, contact 1850-731137.