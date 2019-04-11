Ballykeefe and Truffle Fairy team up for a cracking Kilkenny Easter

Two leading Kilkenny producers, Ballykeefe Distillery and Truffle Fairy, have collaborated to create a one of a kind Easter Egg.

The two producers worked together for the past few months to create a special egg just in time for Easter.

The luxurious egg, which is handmade using the highest quality chocolate by Truffle Fairy, contains a very special surprise for all lovers of gin.

Inside the egg you will find a 50ml bottle of Ballykeefe Distillery’s Extra Dry Irish Gin, recently awarded a Gold Medal at the 2019 World Gin Awards.

It’s the perfect combination for fans of gin and chocolate and will make for a lovely treat or present this Easter.

Kilkenny, named Foodie Destination of the Year 2018, is synonymous with food and drink and is home to some of the country’s best known food producers.

The producers in the county have a reputation for working together and this collaboration, to produce this premium Easter Egg, between these two craft companies is the perfect example.

The luxury milk chocolate Easter Egg is made from fine flavour milk chocolate and is being stocked exclusively in both Truffle Fairy chocolate shops in Kilkenny and Thomastown, The Wine Centre and directly from Ballykeefe Distillery.

Morgan Ging, owner and managing director of Ballykeefe Distillery is thrilled to team up with Truffle Fairy to create such a unique and one of a kind product.

“We’ve been working with Truffle Fairy for some time, creating a range of chocolates using our premium spirits including Sloe Gin Truffles and Irish Moonshine Chocolates, which have proved very popular sellers in their shops.

“However, for Easter we wanted to create something really unique, and we’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Mary and her team on this project.

Mary Teehan, founder and owner of, Truffle Fairy, said it was a privilege to collaborate with Ballykeefe Distillery.

“We’ve worked with lots of producers over the years, but working with the team at Ballykeefe Distillery has been an exceptional experience, not least because of their impressive products, but also because of their locality and connection to Kilkenny,” she said.

I grew up down the road from their farm so it’s a place particularly close to my heart,” she confided.

“The beautiful fresh citrus notes with a hint of spice and a lingering floral bouquet that comes from their gin is the perfect pairing with the milk chocolate of the Easter Egg,” she said.

Ballykeefe Distillery is just 15 minutes from the city centre. It is an on-farm whiskey distillery which produces its own Gin, Vodka and Poitín and in 2020 its much anticipated whiskey will be released.