Elderly targeted in Callan cash scam

Gardaí in Callan are investigating a scam where an opportunist criminal, impersonating an undercover garda, preyed on a pensioner in his home.

The incident took place at approximately 2.10pm on Thursday when the culprit called to a residential property at Green Lane, Callan.

An 80-year-old man answered the door and spoke to the fraudster who told him that he was an undercover garda covering the circulation of counterfeit cash in the area.

The criminal duped the pensioner out of some cash under the pretence that he was carrying out a garda investigation. The offender left the property and told his victim to follow him to the local garda station.

Gardaí are investigating the theft and are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the vicinity to come forward with information. In particular gardaí are appealing for information on a red Fiat car with a 06 Cork registration.

Crime prevention officer, Sergeant Peter McConnon warned people to be extra cautious before allowing callers to gain entry.

“Always ask for identification and keep the chain on the door until you are satisfied of the identity of the caller,” he said.

“No garda is ever going to ask you to hand over money in that way. It is always better to err on the side of caution and refuse entry until you are sure that the person is who they are purporting to be.”