Kilkenny organisations share in €912,684 thanks to Intel employees

Intel has celebrated the success of its 2018 Matching Grant initiative, rewarding 249 community organisations and schools from across Ireland with €912,684.

Two organisations from the Kilkenny area were part of the 2018 Matching Grant Scheme and thus will receive funding in the total amount of €4,335. Blacks & Whites GAA and Camogie Club in skeoughvosteen and the Railyard Gaelic Football Club.

The Intel Involved Matching Grant Program encourages Intel employees to engage in outreach and volunteerism in their communities by supporting employees’ giving their time and talent to qualified non–profits organisations and schools. For every hour that is volunteered by an Intel employee at a school or qualified non–profit organisation, a donation or “match” of $10 is paid from the Intel Foundation directly to that organisation.

In 2018 Intel employees volunteered just over 102,000 hours that were eligible to be matched through this initiative resulting in a payout of €912,684 ($1,024,406) for 249 recipient organisations who are spread across 21 different counties in Ireland.