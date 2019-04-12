Lights, camera, action
BREAKING - New 12 screen cinema opens in Kilkenny city
Major boost for Barrack Street and Eastern side of city
The new 12 screen IMC cinema on Barrack Street, Kilkenny open tonight
The new 12 screen IMC cinema has opened on Barrack Street, Kilkenny tonight.
Five films are being shown as patrons converge on the impressive facility.
It will provide the eastern side of the city with a major boost and already people are lauding how sympathetic it is with the existing streetscape.
