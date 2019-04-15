Former mayor of Kilkenny calls for suspension of FAI grant from county council

Former Mayor of Kilkenny city, Cllr David Fitzgerald has called for the suspension of payment of a grant from Kilkenny County Council directly to the FAI in the wake of the controversy surrounding the governing body of soccer in Ireland.

He will make the formal proposal at today's meeting of Kilkenny County Council.

"While I'm a big supporter of the Kilkenny and District soccer league, I am making the call in line with Sports Irelands decision to freeze all payments to the FAI until proper answers are given about John Delaney's €100,000 loan and the corporate governance of the FAI board," he said.