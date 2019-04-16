The Smithwicks Roots Festival putting Kilkenny on the map

The influence and spread of the Smithwicks Roots Festival over the May Bank Holiday weekend continues to increase.

Already many of the gigs are sold out and many more have a few tickets available.

At the launch of the festival in the Smithwicks Experience, Aidan Maher spoke on behalf of the main sponsors, Smithwicks and emphasised their commitment to the festival, which has now stretched back over the 22 years.

He said it was unusual for any festival to last so long and is testament to its popularity among knowledgeable music fans.

“It is an important part of the offering that makes Kilkenny such a popular destination throughout the year,” he said.

Festival Director, John Cleere said the sold out signs have gone up on gigs by Patty Griffin, River Whyless, William The Conqueror, The Delines and Dori Freeman.

He assured the audience that there were still plenty of shows to choose from over the four days.

In addition more than 70 free shows will take place on the Smithwick Music Trail, with no tickets required.

Accommodation is in short supply, with a big increase in overseas bookings.

The message going out from the launch was to pick up a programme and check out the wide range of acts.

The festival has built a strong reputation for discovering acts before they become big names and this year’s line up promises to deliver some musical surprises.

Tickets can be booked on kilkennyroots.com, or through Rollercoaster Records, Kieran Street, Tel 056 7763669.