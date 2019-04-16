Kilkenny camogie club fashion show promises to be a great night

St Brigid's Ballycallan Camogie Club are holding a fashion show in The Springhill Hotel, Kilkenny on Thursday April 25.

Doors open at 7pm with show commencing at 8pm. Tickets €20 and includes a complimentary Ballykeefe Gin and Tonic to

wet your appetite for what promises to be a greats night's entertainment for everyone.

The Fashion Show will display this years latest summer fashion range for ladies, men, girls and boys.

MCs for the night are Betty Byrne a native of Ballycuddihy, Kilmanagh and George Candler who will surely give us a song or two on the night. For tickets please contact Mark on 087 2102736 or Mary on 087 9926260

This event could not take place without the support of the following top Kilkenny businesses for ladies, mens, teenagers and childrens fashion wear.

They are Pauls, Frank Wall's Mans shop, Mimi, Sally West, Villa, Paco,

Tailor of Blue, Du Pareil Au Meme, Breege Lennon Designs, Hennessey

Sports shop and Bourke Sports.

All the Models have been carefully selected from all ends of Killaloe

Kilmanagh and Ballycallan parish and we must say a huge thank you to all who have agreed to give of their time to

support St Brigid's Camogie club.

Thanks also to our senior camogie team sponsors Ann and Morgan Ging of Ballykeefe Distillery for providing a free Gin and Tonic to all adults supporting the event.

St Brigid's caters for girls from Under 6 right up to senior level with 220 members of which 190 are

playing members.

The club has gone from strength to strength in its 42 year history.

In 2018 the Under 16 and Under 14 girls won out the Roinn A

Championships in Kilkenny. In 2017, the Intermediate team regained Senior status.