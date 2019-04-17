Amazing Kilkenny athlete receives civic reception

An inspirational young woman, accustomed to breaking barriers was feted in her native city on monday evening.

Back in February, Mary Fitzgerald won gold in three events at the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games 2019.

At a civic reception in her honour at County Hall, Cathaoirleach Eamon Aylward paid tribute to her remarkable spirit, determination and ability.

“She lifted our hearts and we are so proud of her,” he said.

Mary was successful in the javelin, discus and shot putt. She also set a new Irish record of 6m 27cm in the shot putt at the event in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

A daughter of John and Evelyn Fitzgerald, she is a bit of a trendsetter, studying Occupational Therapy in University College Cork and is the first person with a disability to be awarded the prestigious Quercus scholarship there.

Mary has always emphasised how important sport is in her life: “In everyday life, it is often difficult to avoid being faced with the negatives of having a disability.

“It’s often what you are not able to do that is highlighted, whether in public or in the media.

“I believe the word disability is inappropriate, as it doesn’t represent these amazing people, who despite their challenges, are able to do pretty much anything. just in a different way to how a ‘normal’ person would do something.