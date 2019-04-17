Dáithí Ó Sé invites Kilkenny to tea to mark 25th anniversary of Alzheimer’s tea day

RTÉ and Rose of Tralee presenter, Dáithí Ó'Sé, is calling on the nation to host a Tea Day in aid of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI). Alzheimer’s Tea Day, the charity’s largest annual fundraising campaign, takes place on Thursday, May 2. The ASI need to raise €500,000 to provide supports and services to help families living with dementia nationwide.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of Alzheimer’s Tea Day. This campaign provides vital funds for services, which include: nationwide day care centres, respite, home care, social clubs, carer support groups, Alzheimer cafés and the busy National Helpline. It is estimated that there are 1,057 people living with dementia in Kilkenny and for every one person with dementia three others are directly affected. The number of people with dementia is expected to more than double over the next 20 years to 2,102 in 2039.

Last year there were 1,200 Tea Day hosts and this year the Charity is looking to double that number. We’re looking for people around the country to get involved with local Tea Day events; in their homes, workplaces, schools, local community centres, parishes or somewhere special. The ASI is asking people to invite their friends, family, colleagues and neighbours to have a cuppa, a chat and maybe a treat or two.

Become a Tea Day Host

Register here: www.teaday.ie to receive a Tea Day fundraising pack. The pack includes:An A3 poster, An invitation book, A collection box, 5 books of raffle tickets, A bank giro, Fun tips on hosting a Tea Day event.

Registration deadline is Friday, 26th April.

All funds that are raised locally stay local to support ASI services.

€10 can provide an hour at an Alzheimer’s café for a person with dementia

€25 can provide one hour of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy

€50 can provide a session of Musical Therapy to people with dementia

€100 can run a social club for one day