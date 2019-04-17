Take part in Kilkenny's Street Feasts!

Registrations for Street Feast 2019 will close on Friday 26th April in time for national Street Feast Day on Sunday 5th May.

To date 19 Kilkenny Feasts have been registered and organisers are calling on Kilkenny residents to get registering and increase this number to 40. Last year an impressive 28 Street Feasts were held throughout the county of Kilkenny.

2019 is the 10th birthday of Street Feast which is one of the most successful community initiatives in Ireland. Over 120,000 people celebrated Street Feast last year at a total of 1344 feasts nationwide. Organisers are aiming for 1500 Street Feasts on Sunday 5th May which falls on National Community Weekend hosted by the Department of Rural & Community Development.

Kilkenny hosts can sign up for a free Street Feast pack which includes bunting, invitations, posters and a handy guide. Kilkenny PPN and Kilkenny County Council are supporting Street Feast Kilkenny.

One Kilkenny host this year is really looking forward to the event “We hosted our first one in 2018 and it was a great success. Neighbours met up, we had a barbecue, games and music. We want to keep the tradition going for 2019”.

Street Feast co-founder Sam Bishop says “Street Feast is about building community and tackling isolation. It is a great opportunity for people to get together with their neighbours to share food and enjoy some conversation and camaraderie. It doesn’t matter if you live in an apartment or house, all you need is an outdoor space to bring people together. We have had feasts organised in front gardens, on streets and greens, in carparks, laneways, local parks and community centres. We are delighted to be celebrating 10 years of Street Feast this year and think it will be bigger than ever especially as it now part of the great new National Community Weekend initiative”

Kilkenny PPN Coordinator Mags Whelan says “Kilkenny PPN is once again delighted to support and sponsor Street Feast 2019. A pivotal role for Kilkenny PPN is connecting people, providing a platform for engagement and conversation. This doesn’t just apply to policy development. It is about building capacity in local communities. That is why Street Feast is an excellent initiative.It fosters community spirit and engagement, celebrating inclusivity and all that is great about neighbours and friends. It is also a real opportunity to meet new people”.

Street Feast was set up by Sam Bishop and a group of volunteers in 2009 as a non-profit, community building initiative. Since then it has grown steadily with 1,344 feasts organised in 2018 which the team are aiming to build to 1500 in 2019. This year Street Feast is once again teaming up with Oireachtas na Gaeilge and with support from Údarás na Gaeltachta and Foras na Gaeilge they hope to have at least 30 Féasta Sráide on 5th May.

Registration and further details are available at www.streetfeast.ie

www.facebook.com/streetfeast, @streetfeast / #streetfeast2019, www.instagram.com/streetfeast