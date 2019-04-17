Funding available to angling clubs and community groups in Kilkenny for fisheries conservation and development projects

Inland Fisheries Ireland has announced a new funding call for 2019 with three funding schemes now open.

The funding has been made available for fisheries conservation projects and development projects nationwide through the National Strategy for Angling Development (NSAD).

Applications are invited from angling clubs, local development associations, tidy towns and others in Kilkenny who may be looking to carry out projects. The 2019 funding call consists of three schemes:

The NSAD Capital Grants Scheme 2019 (€136,000)

This scheme is aimed specifically at capital improvement works with grants available to groups and individuals looking to improve angling access and infrastructure in their locality. The 2019 scheme is open to the value of €136,000.

The Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund

This scheme focuses on the protection of both salmon and sea trout. It will fund rehabilitation, protection and conservation projects, all of which must focus on salmon or sea trout. This fund replaces the Salmon Conservation Fund and extends it to include both salmon and sea trout with project values starting from €2,000 for awareness projects. The upper limit of €15,000 has been removed.

The Midlands Fisheries Fund (€50,000)

This scheme will focus on conservation and rehabilitation projects in the midland fisheries permit area. The fund has been created through contributions from the permit income received via the Midlands Fisheries Group permit area.

Sean Canney TD, Minister with responsibility for the inland fisheries sector, said: “Since the inception of the National Strategy for Angling Development, we have invested €3.4 million in fisheries development, protection and conservation projects across the country. Progress is being made in the delivery of projects which support vital fisheries conservation and rehabilitation and which enhance Ireland’s angling offering. The fisheries resource should be enjoyed by all and this funding call today once more will help bring angling to the broader community in a conservation focused manner.”

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “We are now inviting expressions of interest for this funding call in Kilkenny and look forward to working with community groups from application to delivery stage on their projects. We are already partnering with over a hundred clubs and associations in the delivery of fisheries projects. The commitment of these groups in making a valuable difference to their locality is inspiring.”

For more information about the 2019 Funding Call, to download an information booklet and to submit an expression of interest, please visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/ funding. All applicants must apply through an ‘Expression of Interest’ form, which opens today, to progress to full application. Full applications may be submitted from the 20th of May with the closing date for applications the 20th of June 2019.

Inland Fisheries Ireland will be hosting information workshops over the coming weeks for those looking for further information or support with the application process. The Kilkenny workshop will take place in the Ormonde Hotel on May 10.