Desert Aces return to Kilkenny for Smithwicks Roots Festival



Long time supporters of the Kilkenny Roots Festival Irish Alt-Country and Roots band Desert Aces return to Kilkenny this year with a second album release in tow. The band line up for the Roots Fest 2019 puts the vocal talents of Barry Kehoe and Lucie Kehoe up front with their tantalising harmonies, supported by Mike Kehoe on bass, Alessandro Giusti on lead Guitar and Cormac Redmond on percussion. Desert Aces will play The Front Room at 4pm May 5th and 10pm May 5th in the Pembroke.