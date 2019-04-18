Banff Mountain Film Festival brings extreme adventure to Kilkenny

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back for 2019, bringing six evenings of extraordinary adventure to venues around Ireland this May.

You can see it in the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny on May 7.

The events feature a brand-new collection of adrenaline-packed films, with the world’s top adventurers tackling extreme expeditions in the most stunning corners of the planet. Audiences will witness life-changing journeys, incredible wildernesses and spectacular cinematography – all via the big screen!