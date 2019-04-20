Search is on for the next best comedy star with ‘The Rockies Award’ at Cat Laughs

Coors Light will host ‘The Rockies Award’ at The Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Festival this June bank holiday weekend. The Rockies Award is a chance for up-and-coming comedians, who have their eyes set on this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, to put their comedic skills to the test. For the first time, these comedians will try out their material in front of expert judges and an audience vote for the chance to win the Rockies Award.



This year’s six competitors are: the hilarious sketch comedy duo EGG; viral sketch video sensations Just These, Please; BBC New Comedy Award 2018 and Scottish Comedian of the Year winner, Stephen Buchanan; Funny Women Finalist Abigoliah Schamaun; and hilarious home grown comics, Ruth Hunter and Shane Daniel Byrne.



Each comedian will be assigned a Rockies Mentor; an established comedian who has cut their teeth at Cat Laughs and Edinburgh before. They are there to see their performances, give them notes and offer advice. Previous mentors have included Colin Murphy, Andrew Maxwell and Panti Bliss.



Each 'Rockie' act will preview their hour-long solo show in different venues across the weekend before coming together and going head-to-head with their tightest material at The Rockies final in The Left Bank on Sunday night. Two finalists, chosen by a panel of expert judges, will be put to an audience vote. Last year’s acts Maisie Adam and Sara Barron went on to be nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.



Conor McIntyre, ‘Coors Light’ Senior Brand Manager, said: “Kilkenny Cat Laughs has always been a natural fit for Coors Light and their 25th year as a festival is shaping up to be an exciting one! For the first time, Coors Light are launching ‘The Rockies Award’ at Cat Laughs which will feature some of the freshest acts showcasing their talents across a host of pub venues in Kilkenny city. We’re very excited to add this element to the festival and to be supporting some of the best up-and coming comedians in the business”



This year is the 25th Anniversary of The Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Festival and it’s set to be one of the most exciting line-ups ever with performances from top acts like Tommy Tiernan, Dylan Moran, Dara Ó Briain, Joanne McNally, Nish Kumar, Angela Barnes, Rich Hall and Alan Davies.