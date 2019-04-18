Hard work pays off as new library opened in Kilkenny College

A new library has been opened at Kilkenny College following a huge amount of work and fundraising by students and staff over the past year.

A happy crowd of students, friends and supporters of the project attended the opening last Tuesday. The shelves in the library were obtained from the former Stone House Books on Kieran Street in Kilkenny, and additional shelving was also made. Then it all started; getting books that we knew students in our class, our year, the entire student body would enjoy.

We went out on Wednesdays, week after week, book hunting, looking for books of every genre, telling many different and unique stories. Whether fact or fiction, comical or a novel, serious and full of interesting facts or humorous and light hearted, we wanted a book that would suit everyone in our school library.

We also did a great amount of recycling. Parents and past students donated books to our cause.

The library was then officially opened by Principal of Kilkenny College Simon Thompson, who informed our guests of the work that had been happening behind the scenes. The collecting of books, the sorting out of those books and labeling all the books in the library.

He also mentioned the people who kept the dream of our school library alive, Mr Paul Cuddihy and Ms Sandra Arnopp. The library was then blessed by Dean David MacDonnell, and there were many touching speeches from students representing our library committee.

As a student who has been with and seen the project for quite a while, the dream of our library has finally come to life. There are currently 4,000 books in our library and counting. To date, 170 books have been borrowed but our school library can only grow.

People have always asked ‘when did talks of re-opening the school library begin? Now, it’s no longer about when it all started — it’s how it will continue.