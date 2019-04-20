Public meeting on disability and health reform to take place in Kilkenny

A public meeting on disability and health reform will take place in Kilkenny on Wednesday, April 24 at the Clubhouse Hotel.

The night will have an excellent line-up of people from Kilkenny who are involved in campaigns for disability services at a local and national level. Speakers on the night include Carol Cantwell from the Spinraza Now Campaign, Linda Comerford from Still Waiting Ireland, and Judy Kearney from the John Needs Pembro Campaign. They will be joined by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny, and People Before Profit Local Election Candidate Stephanie Hanlon, who will be speaking about her experience of having a disability and the need for disability representation in politics.

“I am really looking forward to the meeting on Wednesday," said Ms Hanlon.

"Disability and health are key issues that affect everyone, whether it is a relative or their own personal experience. This is a chance to hear the experiences of so many passionate health campaigners in Kilkenny and what they have been fighting tirelessly for.

"We shouldn’t have to fight this hard for essential healthcare. A key part of my election campaign is on making Kilkenny a leader in disability accessibility and inclusivity, and there are many lessons we can learn from each other moving forward.”

The event takes place on Wednesday, April 24 in the Clubhouse Hotel and starts at 7.30pm. All are welcome.