Kilkenny numbed by death of Castlecomer hotelier

Town and county stunned by hotelier's passing

The hugely popular Joe Comerford, Castlecomer and Dublin who has passed away

Castlecomer is mourning one if it's favourite sons following the death of Joe Comerford who recently reopened the Avalon Hotel in the town to provide many local jobs and boost the local economy.

He passed away yesterday evening following a heart attack last week.

He and his wife Julie were legendary for their kindness.

They also owned the Academy Plaza Hotel in Dublin which was a home from home for Castlecomer people. 

Funeral arrangements later.