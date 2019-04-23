Funding boost for Family Resource Centres, including Kilkenny

Family Resource Centres (FRCs) nationwide are to receive an extra €1.5 million for the coming year, according to Minister of State John Paul Phelan.

The increased funding will bring the overall allocation to the Family Resource Centre Programme to €18 million - the largest allocation provided to FRCs in the past ten years. In an announcement today, Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone said the additional funding will be used to provide existing FRCs with greater capacity to reach more vulnerable children and families in their communities.

In Kilkenny, among the recipients of funding for 2019 are The Mill in Urlingford, Newpark Close and St Canice’s Community Association in the city as well as Droichead in Callan.

“The additional €1.5 million in funding will be used to increase core funding to each of the 110 FRCs which existed pre-2018 by 5%. It will help employ an additional 17 Family Support Workers," said Minister of State Phelan.

“One FRC in each of the 17 Tusla geographical areas will be allocated funding to employ a Family Support Worker. Funding will also be provided for the Family Resource Centre Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Promotion Programme."