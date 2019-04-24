New children's attraction' Flight School' to open in Tayto Park

Tayto Park has announced plans to open Ireland’s first ever flight school for kids, ‘Flight School’.

The new attraction will mark the latest addition for children in the theme park in Ashbourne in Meath, which is now open for the season.

The state-of-the-art 13.1-metre high attraction is currently under construction at Tayto Park, and will be completed and open to the public mid-May. The new airport themed ride, designed in Germany, is a gently paced but exciting ride for youngsters, reaching up to speeds of 46Kph.

The 281m long track will accommodate 10 carriages carrying 20 people at a time and is set to give young pilots a real experience of what it is like to take to the skies. On arrival back to the flight terminal, flyers will also have the option to leave with their very own Tayto Park pilot driving licence.

“Here at Tayto Park we’re always looking for innovative and creative ways to enhance the experience for families at our theme park and zoo," said Founder of Tayto Park, Raymond Coyle.

"Flight School will be the first of its kind in Ireland and is bound to be very popular among our younger visitors this season enhancing the overall family fun experience at Tayto Park."

This year, visitors to Tayto Park can return to the theme park and zoo with their previously purchased entry tickets and receive 25% off their second visit.

In a new addition, Tayto Park announced that Irish TV and radio presenter Lucy Kennedy will be the official MC for the inaugural ‘Funfest’ Family Festival at Tayto Park which takes place this June 29 and 30. The weekend festival will host 16 Irish and International music acts on the main stage across the weekend and the big top tents will host magicians, dance acts, circus performers and much more.

Tickets are priced at €55 per day and this includes entry to the park, wristbands for all attractions (as many times as you want) plus entry to Funfest. On June 29 and 30, Tayto Park will only be open to Funfest ticket holders, tickets available at www.taytopark.ie.