Bealtaine: A month of exciting, age-friendly events in Kilkenny libraries

Kilkenny Library Service has announced a wide ranging programme of activities and events celebrating creativity as part of the Bealtaine Festival.

The National Bealtaine Festival running throughout May celebrates the arts and creativity as we age. The festival is coordinated by Age and Opportunity, which promotes active and engaged living as we get older.

Kilkenny Library Service has recently developed a programme of free age-friendly events to encourage people to come together socially and develop their creative side, and try something new with friends. Included in this is the annual Bealtaine programme, running through May.

Highlights include a music sing-along in Callan, a cheese-making demonstration in the City Library, an Alzheimer’s Tea Day in Loughboy on May 2. There’s also the Six Mary’s one-woman show in Graignamanagh and Castlecomer, along with Reflexology, scrapbooking, and board games mornings in Loughboy, and drop-in eBook Clinics in all branches.

“We are delighted to be involved in Bealtaine Festival again” says County Librarian Josephine Coyne.

“With lots of exciting events focused on positivity, creativity and lifelong learning, these events also play an important social role in bringing people together in local and rural communities across the county.”

To find out more information about this year’s Bealtaine events in Kilkenny Libraries, call into any local libraries or see Kilkenny Library Service website.