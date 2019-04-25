Awards keep on coming for talented Conor Langton Kilkenny

One of Ireland’s most successful and critically acclaimed artists has won yet another award.

He is also one of Kilkenny’s best kept secrets.

Reclusive Conor Langton, who lives just outside the city, is a regular contributor to Rolling Stone, the New Yorker magazines and other media organisations.

He has had his poster on the iconic film, The Big Lebowski, included in this year’s American Illustration No 38, the leading hardcover, juried annual.

The cult, crime comedy, film was released in 1998 and was written, produced, and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. It starred Jeff Bridges.

It is a huge honour to make the American Illustration publication which chooses images from thousands of entries submitted every year.

The images are chosen by an outstanding jury. Regarded by creative professionals as the book of record and the best sources for today’s top image-makers, American Illustration is the premier showcase for editorial, advertising, book, poster, design, animation, fine art, unpublished and student work created by established, emerging and student illustrators and photographers. The bad news is that prints of the poster have, like many of his other works, sold out.