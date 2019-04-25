Kilmoganny man seeking election to Kilkenny County Council

Kilmoganny man John Kelly will run as an independent candidate in the Callan-Thomastown area in the forthcoming Kilkenny County Council elections.

John has been an active and passionate advocate for his local area, and feels that the ever-increasing disconnect between Dublin decision-makers and rural Ireland requires urgent attention. Rural regeneration and renewal will be his chief priorities. 