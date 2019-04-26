Kilkenny Castle - named one of 10 most beautiful on planet

Kilkenny Castle has been named alongside the Palace of Versailles and Windsor Castle in a list of the 10 most beautiful castles on the planet.

The prestigious Architectural Digest named the medieval castle, built in 1195 by William Marshal, 1st Earl of Pembroke, as being among the ‘most fairytale-esque castles of the world’.

It added: ‘This castle overlooks the River Nore and was used to guard the important river crossing for more than 900 years. ‘Throughout the history of the castle, the site was renovated several times with the changing of owners, making it a mixture of various architectural styles’.