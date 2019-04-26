Rachael Yamagata and Clive Barnes in Cleere’s on Saturday

The exquisite Rachael Yamagata with special guest, the incomparable, Clive Barnes will play live in Cleere’s, Parliament Street, Kilkenny on Saturday at 9pm.

Brilliant, inspiring and uncompromising Rachel is back in Kilkenny after six years

The US singer, will not only perform her classic iconic songs but also new material from her new releases Porch Songs and Tiightrope Walker.

On stage Rachael reveals a powerful voice , sensitive lyrics and a combative sound.

A Tightrope Walker is a person who goes its way undeterred while always feeling the abyss.

The song is inspired by the famous tightrope walker Philippe Petit who walked from one to the other of the Twin Towers in New York City back in 1974.

As an independent artist, Rachael sometimes feels the same excitability he did in 1974.

“You have to rely on yourself feeling the overwhelming adrenaline when your on stage,” she said.

Rachael has collaborated with artists including Ryan Adams, Ray LaMontagne, Conor Oberst, Jason Mraz and Toots and the Maytals.

She has toured with many of said artists, as well as Joshua Radin, Sara Bareilles, Amos Lee, Liz Phair, and more.

Rachael was invited by the White House to take part in its Official White House 'Tweet Up' in the West Wing with fans.