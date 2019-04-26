Kilkenny legend Sean Bateman has passed away

Much loved Kilkenny city hotelier, Sean Bateman, Fr Hayden Road has passed away.

The 91-year-old ran the Springhill Court Hotel on the city's Waterford Road along with his brother Jimmy, who passed away some years ago.

He was an absolute gentleman to deal with and anyone who met him had a friend for life. He died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny this morning (Friday). In his youth, he was a seriously talented boxer.

He was predeceased by his wife Nan and is survived by his heartbroken sons:Chris and Paul; sister Peggy, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law Paddy, sister-in-law Peggy, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.