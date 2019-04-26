Infusion: Big event for John Needs Pembro in Kilkenny tonight

Fundraising efforts are still in full swing for the local John Needs Pembro campaign, with the next big event taking place tonight - the Infusion Gig.

It gets under way at 8pm in Langton’s House Hotel. There will be a variety of music acts, including Jason Fallon, The Big Guns, St Patrick’s Brass and Reed band, and DJs ‘til late.

There will also be an auction and spot prizes, including the Irish rugby jersey worn by Denis Leamy against Australia, a signed Limerick jersey, and a Marley Irish painting. Tickets (€10) are available from reception in Langton’s, Rollercoaster Records and online at Eventbrite.

For the latest on the John Needs Pembro campaign, read our full interview with John in this week’s Kilkenny People.