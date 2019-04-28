Kilkenny's Community Radio reveals new programming schedule

Local radio station Community Radio Kilkenny City (CRKC) has announced its new programming schedule, with a series of changes on the way, including 12 new presenters and 15 brand new programmes to complement its move to 97 hours of broadcasting each week.

Broadcasting each weekday will begin at 9am, with a second chance to hear the previous evening’s current affairs programme, Kilkenny Today. Seamus Brophy will anchor the first Good Morning Kilkenny programme of the new schedule on Monday, and he’ll be joined by Des Murphy, Jer Donovan and Ber Scott in the same slot throughout the week. The new schedule will still include many other favourites like Mike O’Brien, Kay B, Ann Marie Hogan, and Nickey Brennan, as well, of course, as the award winning CRKC Sports team.

New programmes will include This Island Nation, with renowned broadcaster, Tom MacSweeney, as well as a new book programme. There will be country music four evenings a week from 7pm, while younger listeners will be delighted with the return of the Pod (8-9pm) on Saturday nights, and a new chart show on Tuesday evenings.

Details of CRKC’s new schedule follow the recent extension granted by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) that will see Kilkenny’s only community radio station broadcast from 9am to 10pm Monday to Thursday and from 9am to 12am Friday to Sunday. The new schedule begins on Monday, May 6 at 9am.

"The new presenting team of more than 55 presenters is really strong," said CRKC station manager Declan Gibbons.

"We believe there is something for everyone. I'm delighted to welcome our new broadcasters to CRKC and hope everyone enjoys the new extended schedule."

Market research

Separately, a recent external market research report commissioned by CRKC, and supported by the BAI indicates that 77% of interviewees had awareness of CRKC and, of this number, 69% listen to the station. The respondents also said that CRKC scores highest for local community awareness and services, local interviews, music, sports coverage and approachability.

Community Radio Kilkenny City broadcasts on 88.7FM. For the full schedule, visit www.communityradiokilkennycity.ie