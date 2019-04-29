Funeral arrangements for Sean Bateman, Kilkenny hotelier
Sean Bateman, Kilkenny hotleier and sportsman who passed away this morning in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny
The funeral arrangements for the late Seán (Seanie) Bateman, Fr Hayden Road, Kilkenny City have been announced.
Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home on Monday (29th April) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on