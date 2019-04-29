Off stage drama leads to play being rescheduled

The Big Tree players had their own brand of drama recently when the performed the Year of the Hiker in Bagenalstown. The show a John B Keane classic took place on good Friday and easter Saturday night and was enjoyed by all present.

However, the performance scheduled for Sunday night had to be cancelled due to a member of the cast becoming ill in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The group apologised to those who waited for Sunday night's performance. All is not lost, you can catch up with them on Friday, May 10 when they put on another show.

This time it will be a fundraiser for a young man who is suffering from a very rare form of cancer and needs some help in trying to get specialist treatment which could mean going out of the country to receive it.

The director of the play, well known actor Paddy Foley also plays the part of the Hiker and has done this part on numerous occasions with various drama groups. There is a mixture of experienced players and some new members in this production so if you haven't seen it yet don't miss out this time, remember the date is May 10 and the venue is Queen of the Universe School Bagenalstown.