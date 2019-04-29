fitting send-off for the late Joe Comerford, Castlecomer, Kilkenny

In life Joe Comerford was a perfectionist in death he certainly would have approved of the perfect timing the cortege accompanied by a guard of honour from Erins Own GAA Club arrived in the Church of the Immaculate Conception to the dot of 11am and the removal to "The Bells of the Angelus" at 12 Noon.

Renowned for a man who always "did it his way" even his brother Fr. Paddy Comerford kept the sermon short and sweet as Joe hated long sermons. Like so many of his generation Joe's first job was in the Mines, fortunately or unfortunately that career didn't last too long as he contracted TB and was hospitalised in Peamount, Dublin.

There for a year Joe took his first step into the commercial sector making wallets many of which today are collector's items. His next port of call was as a Psychiatric Nurse a position he attained according to Fr. Paddy due in no small way to a reference he penned from the United States.

When he progressed to the Gig Economy, one could compose a best seller such were his exploits with the Lark Diamonds, to name but one group. Space prohibits or forbids us to go through the long list who were part and parcel of his amateur entertainment career. He had some serious setbacks but always bounced back and was never afraid to take a calculated risk probably because in his own words he was not infallible but generally right.

Onwards and upwards the Academy Plaza Hotel, Dublin was followed by the Avalon House Hotel and the commencement of a third hotel in Dublin. Our town and surrounding parishes are all the better because of Joe. He leaves behind a legacy of good and generous deeds to numerous families in distress, clubs and organisations, third level students and the hundreds he gave a start to locally, employment wise.

Witty to the last and as Fr. Paddy concluded after the burial, there is something for everyone in the Avalon, "it's your last chance to get something out of Joe Comerford." At a young age Joe the Lark thought he was the best hurler in the Parish but he saved his best form for as a daring batsman for an Ardra / Colbawn selection against Comer on a cricket field in the 28 acres. The incredible turnout at the obsequies was only right and fitting for a man who was gentle, kind and peace loving and above all a gentleman who served his community above and beyond the call of duty. He was laid to rest in Crosshill Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by his brother Fr. Paddy Comerford (Chief Celebrant, Los Angeles, (USA) assisted by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer ; Fr. Larry Wallace P.P. Muckalee ; Fr. Jackie Robinson P.P. Borris in Ossory ; Fr. Willie Hennessy P.P. Castletown, Co. Laoise ; Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown and Fr. Liam Shore P.E. Bowdens Court.

Pr e-deceased by his father Johnny, mother Annie, his brothers Peter, Jimmy and Johnny. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving wife Julie,; daughter Jane; sons Jimmy, John and Derek; brothers Michael, Paddy, Tommy and Aidan; sisters Nancy, Geraldine, Moira, Kitty, Margaret and Pauline ; mother-in-law Lil; grandchild JJ; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, and a large circle of friends.