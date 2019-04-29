Charity dog walk in aid of Castlecomer Day Care Centre

A charity dog walk will take place at the Castlecomer Discovery Park this Sunday.

Registration for the event, which is a fundraiser for the Castlecomer Day Care Centre, takes place at 1.30pm at the Big Dome in the Elf Village.

All donations on the day will go to the Castlecomer Day Care Centre and there will also be doggy spot prizes, a raffle, face painting and balloon modelling.

For more information contact 083 176668.