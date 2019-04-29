Clancy Brothers Music and Arts Festival - Bookings open

There’s a bumper crop of music concerts at this year’s Clancy Brothers Music and Arts Festival this coming June Bank Holiday weekend. The festival opens with a variety concert in the Brewery Lane Theatre on Wednesday May 29, featuring the best of local talent, (tickets €12.50).

On Thursday May 30, the Clancy cousins come together for the Clancy Family Concert in the Brewery Lane, featuring Finbarr Clancy, Robbie O’Connell, Dónal Clancy, Kevin Power and Colm Power, (€17.50).

The High Kings return to the Strand Theatre on Friday May 31 with Finbarr Clancy, Brian Dunphy and Darren Holden set to raise the roof with their blend of rousing, energetic and at times reflective folk music, (tickets €30).

Award winning songwriter and musician, John Spillane, promises a magical evening of song in the Brewery Lane Theatre on Saturday, June 1, (€17.50). John will also be teaching a songwriting workshop during the day, (€25 from the Tudor Artisan Hub).

Sunday, June 2 sees a plethora of concerts for all tastes. The Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society celebrates 75 years of shows with a special anniversary concert in the Strand Theatre featuring award winning soloists and chorus, and friends of the society making it a star-studded night of entertainment, (€15).

Sionnach, a traditional band featuring Martin Murray, Paul Grant, Gerry Madden, Mick Forristal and Tommy Keane, reforms for a one-off performance in the beautiful Nano Nagle Chapel, (€15).

Following a sell-out performance last year, The Wood of O, featuring Breege Phelan and Will McLellan, return to the Brewery Lane Theatre with ‘Evolution’, a concert in the Tea Room playing a mix of original songs as well as songs from influential female artists, including Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez and First Aid Kit, (€12).

The Brewery Lane Theatre will also be staging their ever-popular Lunchtime Theatre, with ‘After Hours’ by Philip Callan on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, (€12.50).

Strand Theatre concert tickets are on sale from Wednesday May 1 online at www.ticketsource.eu/ strandtheatre, or from the box office Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11am – 3pm, from May 7, (tel: 051 645050).

Tickets for Sionnach at the Nano Nagle Chapel and the John Spillane Songwriting Workshop will be on sale from the Tudor Artisan Hub from Wednesday, May 1, (tel: 051640921).

Brewery Lane Theatre tickets will be on sale from Friday May 10 at the Friary, Carrickbeg, (tel: 051 640961).

Further information can be found at www.clancybrothersfestival.com or from the Festival Information Office, Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, (tel: 051 640921).