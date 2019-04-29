Annual Kilkenny College Tractor Run to take place on Thursday

The annual Kilkenny College Transition Year Tractor Run takes place tomorrow (Thursday, May 2).

It will depart JVW Transport in Gowran at 6.30pm, and arrive in Kilkenny College around 7.45pm. The route will be along the N10 into the Dublin Road roundabout before taking right down the ring road onto the N78 where the students will take a left along the Castlecomer Road and into the College.

There will be 50 students from TY, fifth and sixth year driving tractors in the convoy. The nominated charity is The Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

This year will see the awarding of the Kilkenny College Tractor Run Hegarty Perpetual Cup. The judging committee will be Brian Harris, William Hutchinson, Bryan Daniels and Robin Wallace.

The TY Tractor Committee would like to thank the judging committee, JVW Transport, KCLR96FM, Ago Finance, McCarthy Commercials, Garda Aidan Fitzpatrick and Garda Andrew Neill of Kilkenny Community Policing Unit for all their assistance.