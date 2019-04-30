Kilkenny butcher is a cut above the rest

Shopping local is important if you want to keep yourbtown or village alive. No where is this more evident than in Gowran where butcher, Pat Russell regularly carrying the messages home for satisfied customer Julie Breen. Pat works in John Ireland's in Gowran.

Local woman, Gabrielle Hogan said on Twitter that John’s shop provides great service and meat and expanded products following the closure of the shop across the road.

Also keeping local people moving is Hennessy’s service station at the top of the town. Again great people serving the community. Not forgetting the award winning Glasraí and Goodies, selling fresh fruit and veg along with free range eggs, cheese, smoked trout, Italian meats, hand made chocs, chutneys preserves, round coffee, specialist tea blends, freshly brewed coffee, sandwiches and home baking and salads to take out