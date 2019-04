Gardaí are warning the public to be vigilant after an attempted break in to a car at a popular beauty spot.

The window on the vehicle, a silver Golf estate, was smashed with a rock at the carpark at Castlemorris Woods in Hugginstown.

The incident happened between 3 and 4pm on April 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown gardaí on (056) 7754150.