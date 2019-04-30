Free Tech Thursday Kilkenny event: Agri-tech in the South-east

Major players in the south-east's agri-tech industry such as Glanbia and Alltech will be involved in next week's free Tech Thursday event taking place in the Medieval Mile Museum.

More than a dozen speakers will be at the event, with representatives from over 30 companies. Just 150 seats are available, so people are urged to get their tickets now to guarantee a place.

Topics for discussion include agri startups; software; hardware, platforms and resources; 'Smart Farming' and application of modern Information and Communication Technologies (ICT); Precision farming and equipment; Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and actuators; geo-positioning systems; Big Data, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs, drones), robotics

renewables and solar energy.

The event is open to anyone to attend who has an interest in technology and creating quality employment. Speakers and panel guests to be announced through the hashtag #TechThursdayKK on social media.

The event takes place on Thursday, May 9 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at the Medieval Mile Museum. Refreshments will be provided on the night.

For more and to register, click here.