KIlkenny KATS return with three one-act plays

Having been last seeing wowing both audiences and critics with their version of ‘A Clockwork Orange’ KATS are returning to the stage with their first offering of 2019 in their ‘KATS1AKTS’ production.

This show takes the format of 3 short plays, ‘All by myself’ Directed by Shane O’Keeffe , ‘Small box Psychosis’ Directed, and starring, Fergal Millar and ‘Mirror Mirror’ Directed and written by Tim Slight and although the plays are very different in story they all share the theme of feeling ‘Trapped’.

The night promises to be a very fun affair the 3 plays set among very different locations from a desert island, a public elevator and a family bedroom.

The plays see many familiar and known faces returning such as Alan Grant, Niall O’Riordan, Delia Lowery, John Whitely, Declan Taylor, John Holland, Eve Brennan, Steve Nolan but in following KATS’ philosophy of being an open group they are also delighted to have included new members in these plays and introduce Daniel Nolan.

All plays promise crazy antics and unexpected outcomes, with humour at the front. However ‘Mirror Mirror’, written by KATS member Tim Slight, also deals with relevant and modern issues such as body morphism and the negative effects of social media upon the vulnerable mind.

‘KATS1AKTS’ takes play at John Cleere’s bar Parliament St Kilkenny, May 9 to 11, tickets are €10 and can be purchased from Cleere’s Bar.

During the evening’s entertainment KATS will also be promoting their audition pieces for their October Production of ‘Dracula’ with is both adapted and directed by Alan Butler. Auditions take place from 16thMay in Ormonde Hotel.

For more information on the KATS1AKTS or ’Dracula’ productions or general enquires please email at katstheatregroup@gmail.com. In addition for the latest updates and exciting announcements follow them on Twitter: @Kats_theatre and Instagram: katstheatre.