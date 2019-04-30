Devious radio plays live in Kilkenny on May 18 and 19

Devious Theatre presents Pulp Injection - Two rip-roaring radio plays written and directed by Peter McGann, live at Cleere's Theatre for two nights only this May.

Featuring Amy Dunne, Ciarán Dunphy, Hazel Fahy, Adrian Kavanagh, Simone Kelly, Ken McGuire, John Morton, Aoibhín Murphy, Ed Murphy, Shane O'Keeffe.

The first play: Vice Squad Confidential, is about the first female detective in the LAPD who joins the elite Vice Squad in their efforts to smash a mysterious pornography ring.

The second, Full Steam Ahead...To Hell, involves nine strangers, each harbouring a secret, board a train bound for Yuma Prison. One of them is the most dangerous outlaw in the West. Another is willing to kill to free him. Playing John Cleere's Bar and Theatre, May 18 and 19. Doors open 7.45pm. Show 8pm. No late admissions. Tickets: €12. All funds raised go towards our upcoming production of The Roaring Banshees.