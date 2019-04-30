With just 11 days to go until Darkness into Light on Saturday, May 11, the event organisers, Pieta, supported by Electric Ireland since 2013, are calling on as many people as possible to join them to raise much need funding and awareness for the prevention of suicide and self-harm and the promotion of positive mental health.

Last year, In Kilkenny, 2,984 people walked in solidarity in Darkness into Light last year. This year the city DIL will start in the city's James Stephens army barracks while the inistioge walk will start from the GAA club.

Over 200,000 people are expected to come together in the pre-dawn hours in 19 countries across 5 continents to take part in the global movement that seeks to remove the stigma around suicide and self-harm and spread the power of hope in Ireland and around the globe.

Last year, Darkness into Light walkers raised €6 million from the event, of which €800,000 was raised across our international venues. Worldwide close to 800,000 people die due to suicide every year - one person every 40 seconds. In Ireland 392 people took their own lives in 2017. (Source: National Office for Suicide Prevention.)

2019 marks the 7th year Electric Ireland have walked alongside Pieta to bring hope to customers, staff and communities across Ireland that have been affected by suicide. To join the thousands of people around Ireland who are taking part in this year’s Darkness into Light 5k walk, go to www.darknessintolight.ie.

The funds raised from Darkness into Light help to keep Pieta centers open, offering free therapy, the 24 /7 Helpline line, education and bereavement counselling for people in need of support. In 2018, over 8,000 clients were supported with face to face therapy by Pieta experts. Since 2006, over 40,000 people received support from our intervention and bereavement counselling services. By the end of this school year, Pieta will have reached out to over 7,500 students with a bespoke schools’ programme called the Resilience Academy a free programme for second year students in secondary schools designed to increase young people’s resilience, hope for the future, ability to cope with difficult feelings and connection to their school.

Siobhan Leijen, Clinical Manager, Pieta Midlands said: “It’s difficult to describe the incredibly hopeful feelings created by Darkness Into Light. As a therapist and Clinical Manager we see firsthand the undisputable need for Pieta to be present in our communities. The walk is about far more than just the raising of fund. It brings people together from all over the world every year because the need for change is immense.”

Leijen added: “Among those who walk are the people we have been so humbled to assist in their greatest time of need, their families, friends, neighbors and coworkers the list is relentless. Darkness Into Light is unity and true human compassion from one human being to another. It is Hope”.