Public meeting called in Slieverue on health, environment and rollout of 5G

An ‘open public discussion on community, health and the environment, and telecommunications awareness’ will take place tonight (May 1) at the Rhu Glenn Hotel in Slieverue at 7.30pm.

The event will be chaired by local councillor Melissa O’Neill in conjunction with local concerned community groups of the region. A number of candidates for the upcoming EU elections, including Gemma O' Doherty, are expected to attend.

The discussion will focus on the proposed future development plans in the South-east region and telecommunications, including the rollout of 5G. Cllr O’Neill currently has a Notice of Motion due to come before the members of Kilkenny County Council to call on the relevant Government ministers to cease the deployment of 5G broadband in the South-east region.

Cllr O’Neill says the health impacts of 5G are still unknown, and there also may be environmental and cybersecurity issues.