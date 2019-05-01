Ifac shortlisted for large practice of the year

Ifac, the farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm, have been shortlisted for Large Practice of the Year at the Irish Accountancy Awards. The firm has over 30 offices around the country including a branch in Kilkenny.

Ben Fogarty, Partner at ifac’s Kilkenny branch said, “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for Large Practice of the Year at the Irish Accountancy Awards. At ifac we have over 40 years in business nationwide providing advice to farming, food and agribusinesses and the personal aspect is an extremely important part of our work. We are really looking forward to the awards ceremony and hope to come away with the prize.”

Ifac has also been shortlisted for Advisory Team of the Year, Young Accountant of the Year and Part-Qualified Accountant of the Year. The winners will be announced at the Irish Accountancy Awards taking place on Thursday 16th May in The Mansion House, Dublin.