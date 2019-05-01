Community project to rejuvenate the Breagagh gets into full flow

The River Breagagh is the pulsating nursery stream of the Nore that meanders quietly through Kilkenny City.

A haven for nature it is a tranquil slice of paradise where otters can be seen on occasion and kingfishers dart past.

There is a littering problem in several sections of the river including at the back of Cootes Lane, at the Waterbarracks but fortunately there are a group of environmentally-minded people who organise regular clean ups.

Furthermore the council are funding a plan to address the ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour and illegal dumping and, in so doing, to respect and properly present the various heritage assets that exist in the area.

The Breagagh is a beautiful natural habitat and flows through the medieval core of the city at Black Freren Bridge, beside the Black Abbey.

Pat Boyd, chairperson of the Tidy Towns/Biodiversity group has a wealth of knowledge around the biodiversity and the history of the River Breagagh. He explains that it is a Turlough type river, which disappears from time of time underground and also often dries up in the summer.

The Breagagh is home to many types of fish including salmon, trout and eels as well as providing a habitat for several different birds, including herons, raptors, buzzards, kestrels and peregrines.

Furthermore the trees are all native species which further enhances the habitat.

Much work has been done to date on documenting the wildlife and nature that exists on the Breagagh and the River Breagagh Biodiversity Project took place from 2010 to 2013 and the report was completed in 2017.



Every six to seven weeks there is a clean up of the Breagagh and its banks and there is also planting to enhance biodiversity.

Cllr Malcolm Noonan is also heavily involved in protecting the River and hopes that it will become the first plastic free tributory of the Nore. He raised the important heritage aspects to the Breagagh at a recent meeting of the Kilkenny Municipal District including two old bridges and part of the old road to Cork.

“The Fairy Bridge has archaelogical significance and dates back to the 19th Century. Hopefully as part of the council’s plan we will be able to secure funding for conservation projects and plaques to display and protect the heritage in the area,” he said adding that the river also serves as an important wildlife corridor.