My Kilkenny Life: Sinead Healy

A transition year student in Kilkenny City, Sinead has a keen interest in sport and news and recently spent a week of work experience at the Kilkenny People.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Kilkenny?

My perfect day out in Kilkenny would be going shopping around town then by going for something to eat with my friends in Eddie Rockets as it is my favourite place to eat. To finish off the day I would go to the Castle Park and get some ice cream or have a few pucks with the girls.



Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime – and why?

The Good Shepherd Centre who work with homeless people and those at risk of becoming homeless in Kilkenny. They offer emergency accommodation, transitional housing and resettlement services. They work very hard to do the best they can for homeless people in Kilkenny.



What is your first Kilkenny memory?

I remember when I was younger my family and I would go to hurling matches in Nowlan Park and I would always think some day I want to be like them. I think that is where my love of camogie comes from as well as playing for my local club, Young Irelands.



What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

I think that what gives Kilkenny it’s unique identity is that it is such a historic city. To see all the tourists around the city especially during the summer gives the city a great buzz and atmosphere.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

No.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I think that the biggest challenge facing Kilkenny is litter. As Kilkenny is such a beautiful city, there are a few places around that have got a bit untidy. Now, leading up to the summer, there will be more tourists so by everyone picking up their rubbish it will make Kilkenny much cleaner.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or around Kilkenny what would it be?

There isn’t much I would change about Kilkenny but if I had to I would make more shops especially for teenagers - that would be good.