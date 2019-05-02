Health and safety watchdog publishes report on Camphill Community in Callan

The Health and Safety watchdog, HIQA has this morning published a report on the Camphill Community in Callan.

The unannounced inspection took place on January 8. It found that the centre required improvement to its governance and management, as well as its staffing arrangements, which were found to be insufficient. In addition, measures to ensure that residents were protected from abuse were not sufficiently implemented. Further non-compliance was identified in areas including admissions and contract for the provision of services; fire precautions; and individual assessment and personal plan.